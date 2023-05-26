Missing 14-year-old Paramount girl located safe

Authorities on Thursday announced that they had safely located a teenage girl who went missing over the weekend.

Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza, 14, went missing at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning after leaving her family home in the 8400 block of Fairton Street in Panorama.

Her family had not realized she'd gone missing until the next morning.

While they continued their search for the girl, authorities noted that they did not believe any foul play was involved and that she had likely left voluntarily.

Espinoza was caught on camera walking away from the family home at around 3:30 a.m., thanks to a neighbor's doorbell camera footage.

There was no information provided on the circumstances of her disappearance or where she was located.