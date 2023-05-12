Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Paramount

Authorities are still searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen walking away from her Paramount home over the weekend.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza was last seen by family at around 1 a.m. Saturday in her bedroom at her family home in the 8400 block of Fairton Street, according to a press release from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Family members did not realize that she was gone until 8 a.m.

Deputies say that there are no signs of foul play, and all indications suggest that Espinoza left on her own accord. This is supported by camera doorbell footage from a neighbor, which shows the girl walking away from the home at 3:30 a.m. the same day.

She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black-and-white spotted pajama pants, as well as black Converse shoes.

Espinoza has never run away from home before, deputies say, and due to the fact that she's just 14, they are considering her to be an at-risk missing person.

Espinoza is about 5-foot-3 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes with braces.

At a press conference on Thursday, family members begged for their daughter to come home.

"This is not your fault, sweetheart. Please come home," her mother, Elsa Espinoza said. "Please come home to momma. We are waiting for you. Your cat is waiting for you. ... If anyone has my Jaqui against her will, please release her. Return our baby."

"Jaqui, it's your father," said Gabriel Espinoza. "We miss you. Come home."

Anyone who has seen the missing girl or who may know of her whereabouts was urged to contact LASD investigators at (562) 623-3500.