Military veteran in Fullerton fights off would-be attackers after getting pepper strayed

A 75-year-old military veteran in Fullerton fought off a pair of robbers despite getting pepper sprayed.

"We believe the suspects intended on robbing the victim," said Fullerton Police Captain Jon Radus. "Obviously, because of his quick actions and yelling for help, and luckily there were some Good Samaritans there that were willing to help him ... This had a conclusion that wasn't as bad as it could've been."

The alleged follow-home robbers approached the man shortly after he pulled his white Tesla into his garage. Security camera footage and video from the car's cameras captured the suspects trying to catch the veteran off guard. They walked up the man's driveway and said "they hit your car" seconds before pepper spraying the victim. The Fullerton Police Department said the veteran is Asian. Investigators believe he may have been targeted because of his race.

Despite the ruse and getting sucker punched with pepper spray, the victim fought off the pair of suspects before shouting. The ensuing brawl got the attention of a few landscapers working in his yard and the man's wife.

The victim's son and police described the two laborers as heroes since they chased off the suspects with chunks of cement from the veteran's front yard.

Police have linked this attempted robbery to one in Rowland Heights. It happened about 30 minutes after the first crime which was less than 10 miles away. The suspects' descriptions are the same.

In the Rowland Heights incident, the suspects stole an expensive watch from a victim after pepper spraying him.

Authorities have not apprehended either of the alleged robbers.