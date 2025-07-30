Military jets to land and takeoff at Long Beach Airport this weekend

Military jets will be operating from Long Beach Airport this weekend. Officials warned that the aircraft will have noticeably louder engines than passenger jets.

In a post to X, Long Beach Airport staff said four F/A-18 Super Hornets will arrive on Friday, Aug. 1. They will fly in and out of the airport on Saturday before leaving on Sunday.

"F/A-18 aircraft are noticeably louder than other aircraft and are easily heard in neighborhoods near LGB," Long Beach Airport wrote in its post to X.

Military aircraft are exempt from noise regulations that apply to typical passenger jets. However, the military agreed to follow standard noise ordinances, including minimal use of the jets' afterburners.

"The military has demonstrated a desire to assist LGB in being a good neighbor & will follow standard noise abatement arrival & departure procedures, including modified arrival & departure flight profiles & minimum afterburner use," Long Beach Airport wrote.

The U.S Navy created the first squadron of the Boeing-made F/A-18 Super Hornet in 2001. It has been a mainstay of the nation's carrier air wing since, with hundreds in the Navy's inventory.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is an updated version of the F/A-18 Hornet, which was introduced in the 1980s.