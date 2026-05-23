Mike Trout hits 2-run homer and Angels clinch series over Rangers with 5-2 win

Mike Trout hit a two-run homer, Nolan Schanuel added an RBI double and the Los Angeles Angels clinched a series win with a 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Zach Neto walked to open the bottom of the first inning before Trout launched his 13th home run of the year over the center-field wall for a 2-0 lead. Neto scored again in the fifth on Schanuel's double to make it 3-1.

Schanuel exited after his hit with left calf tightness. Vaughn Grissom took over at first base.

Oswald Peraza added insurance in the eighth with a two-run single.

Walbert Ureña (2-4) threw five innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out six. Kirby Yates earned his first save of the season by pitching a hitless ninth.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings while striking out six for the Rangers.

Ezequiel Duran hit a sacrifice fly in the second for Texas' first run, and Kyle Higashioka added his third homer of the year in the seventh on a 395-foot shot to center.

The Angels had more hits (8) than strikeouts (6) for the second consecutive game and have won two in a row for the first time since May 5-6.

Up next

LHP Reid Detmers (1-5, 5.07 ERA) pitches Sunday for the Angels, while the Rangers had not announced a scheduled starter for the series finale.