Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of legendary international scout Mike Brito, who worked in the Dodger organization for nearly 45 years and passed away this evening at the age of 87. Our thoughts are with Brito’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qZ0j0tZpki — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 8, 2022

The team announced his death to the crowd before hosting the Chicago Cubs and held a moment of silence. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium's videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided.

For years, Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched in his teeth holding a radar gun.

Before becoming one of baseball's best-known scouts, Brito played in the Washington Senators' minor league system from 1955-61. He reached the Triple-A level and played professionally in Mexico from 1961-66.

LOS ANGELES - 1980s: Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito looks on during a circa 1980s game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Brito has been a scout for the Dodgers from 1978-present. / Getty Images

Born in Cuba, Brito moved to Los Angeles in 1968. Through his work as a scout in the Mexican League he became associated with the Dodgers and then-general manager Al Campanis, who hired Brito full-time in 1978. The first played he signed was pitcher Bobby Castillo.

In 1979, Brito convinced Campanis to sign Valenzuela, who became the most successful Mexican-born pitcher in major league history. He was won rookie of the year and the NL Cy Young Award while leading the Dodgers to a World Series title in 1981.

"My heart is very heavy," said Valenzuela, who works as a broadcaster for the team. "Mike was a great man and instrumental in my success as a baseball player on and off the field. No one loved the Dodger organization more than Mike and we will all miss him very much."

In all, Brito helped to sign over 30 players who went on to play in the big leagues, including pitchers Antonio Osuna, Dennys Reyes and Ismael Valdéz, and infielder Juan Castro.

Brito was elected to the Cuban Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005 and was named international scout of the year at Major League Baseball's 2014 winter meetings. Last year, he received the Tony Gwynn Award from Baseball America for his contributions to the game.

He is survived by his wife, Rosario, and daughters Diana and Minerva.

Brito also helped the Dodgers sign former All-Star outfielder Yasiel Puig, who took to Twitter to send his condolences and share his gratitude for Brito.