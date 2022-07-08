Watch CBS News

Legendary Dodgers scout Mike Brito dies at 87

Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87.
