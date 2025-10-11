Hit-and-run suspects flee on foot after LAPD pursuit in Mid-City area

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit near the Mid-City area of Central Los Angeles on Saturday night when the suspects bailed on foot.

It's unclear where the chase began, but LAPD officials told CBS News Los Angeles that the suspect was wanted for a hit-and-run collision. They did not provide specifics on that incident.

At around 9:50 p.m., the driver and two passengers jumped out of the car, near Buckingham Road and St. Charles Place, and ran from the area on foot. LAPD officers were following close behind.

At least two of the suspects were taken into custody within five minutes, police said.