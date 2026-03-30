Mexican Consulate General of LA calls Adelanto ICE facility immigrant deaths an "unacceptable trend"

The Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles held a news conference on Monday to announce it is joining the government of Mexico in asking for "urgent and exhaustive clarification" regarding the circumstances of the deaths of Mexican nationals, specifically at the Adelanto Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center.

"We are here to share some of the actions the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs has undertaken in the face of the tragic and unfortunate deaths of 14 Mexican nationals under the custody of ICE immigration authorities through 2025 and this year," Vanessa Calva Ruiz, Director General de Protección Consular, said at Monday's news conference.

The family of Jose Guadalupe Ramos-Solano, who died in US immigration custody in Adelanto last week, also attended Monday's news conference at the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles.

"What happened to my dad was very inhumane. I think my family and I deserve to know the truth of what happened to my dad," Gloria Ramos, daughter of Jose Guadalupe Ramos-Solano, said.

Ramos was arrested by the Redondo Beach Police Department on May 6, 2025, for alleged possession of a controlled substance and theft of personal property, according to ICE.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles convicted him on August 21, then, on February 23, 2026, ICE arrested Ramos during a targeted law enforcement operation in Torrance, where he was transferred to the Adelanto detention center the following day.

According to ICE, Ramos received a complete health and physical evaluation during his intake screening. "He received constant medical care while he was in custody, including daily medication to treat his illness," ICE said in a statement, acknowledging he had several medical issues.

Ramos was found unresponsive in his bunk by Adelanto security staff on March 25. On-site medical staff was called immediately, according to ICE, and he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments," ICE said in a statement.

However, Mexican officials are questioning why four Mexican nationals have died at the Adelanto detention center, "Apparently due to medical complications, highlighting a pattern of persistent structural deficiencies," Ruiz said.

"We consider that these deaths reveal systematic failures, operational deficiencies, and possible negligence, counter to the United States own protocols and regulations as well as international human rights standards."

Ruiz said the Mexican government supports a Jan. 26 filed federal lawsuit, on behalf of current detainees, challenging the "unconstitutional conditions" at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

"Nothing justifies immigration processing and detention conditions that result in the deaths of individuals who should have been treated promptly with dignity and humanity," Ruiz said.