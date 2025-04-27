Metro's push for safety continues with new weapons screening technology at Norwalk station

As Los Angeles Metro continues their push for rider safety, officials are set to unveil new technology that will screen passengers for concealed weapons at one station beginning Monday.

The screening will begin in the morning at the C-Line's Norwalk Station and will continue through the next year across other key Metro stations to see if they work as an effective tool, officials said in a statement.

Over the last few months, Metro has taken several steps to protect both their passengers and employees after seeing an increase in violent incidents in recent years. Efforts have included the installation of glass barriers between drivers and riders on buses and their "tap-to-exit" program.

Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Rober Gummer, the Metro's deputy chief of safety, security and law enforcement, and Metro Board First Vice Chair and Whittier City Councilman Fernando Dutra, will join security and law enforcement at the station as they observe the first riders passing through the detection screening system before they board trains.