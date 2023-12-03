Metro's Purple and Red lines resume service after day-long disruption

A mechanical issue forced a day-long interruption of service on Metro's Purple and Red Lines on Sunday.

The disruption was first reported at about 7 a.m., impacting both lines until the necessary repairs had been completed at around 6 p.m.

At around 5:15 a.m., Metro said that a disabled Red Line train was stuck in the tunnel between the Wilshire/Vermont and Vermont/Beverly stations, prompting firefighters to assist the passengers with getting off the train.

As a result, Metro implemented a bus shuttle service between Union Station and the North Hollywood and Wilshire/Western Stations while the repairs continued. Only two trains were able to operate on the line for most of the day.

Metro officials expect that service will resume as scheduled on a regular Sunday, with residual delays expected until all trains have re-entered service on the impacted lines.