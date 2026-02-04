Metrolink train and car collide in Glendale, 1 person dead

A Metrolink train and a vehicle collided on the rail tracks at a crossing in Glendale, leaving one person in the vehicle dead.

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. at the San Fernando Road and West Broadway intersection.

Aerial footage showed a severely damaged sedan to the side of the tracks, with one of the train signals toppled and arm-gate crashed near the vehicle.

According to the Southern California Regional Rail Authority, there were approximately 150 passengers on the affected Antelope Valley Line train 206, and no injuries have been reported.

Tracks are closed between the Metrolink Glendale and Burbank-Downtown stations, according to SCRRA.

Multiple Antelope Valley Line trains have been canceled, and Ventura County Line train 108, which was due through the area just after 10 a.m., is also impacted.

The cause of the collision and the identity of the victim are not yet known.