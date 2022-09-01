Metrolink offers discounted tickets for EBT card holders

Starting Thursday, Metrolink is offering a 50% discount on tickets to people who have California Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

Riders can use their EBT cards at station machines to purchase the half-off tickets for all Metrolink tickets and passes.

The program is possible thanks to a grant from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program, administered by Caltrans.

"We are grateful to Caltrans for providing the funding to make this program happen," Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian said. "This fare discount advances Metrolink's commitment to public transportation equity and accessibility across the six counties we serve."

The 50% discount program will be available for one year or until the grant funds are depleted.

"It's exciting to introduce new riders to Metrolink trains," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. "More people in Southern California will now be able to make vital connections to work, school, family, housing and more."