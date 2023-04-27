Metrolink closes portions of its tracks due to falling debris as San Clemente land movement continues

The Orange County Casa Romantica landslide is on the move. Officials say 12 inches of new movement happened between 2 and 3 p.m.Thursday.

Metrolink reported Thursday afternoon that line tracks in the San Clemente area between Laguna Niguel/ Mission Viejo and Oceanside are closed due to falling debris.

Landslide. San Clemente. This happened within the last hour at Casa Romantica officials say. Rail service suspended @kcalnews #landslide #sanclemente pic.twitter.com/J9vMqTkKyB — michele gile (@michelegiletv) April 27, 2023

Movement at the Casa Romantica site was detected about a week ago in the bluff beneath the terrace area and drilling to assess the movement began Tuesday, April 25.

This is a developing story.

Alert: IEOC/OC Line tracks are closed between Laguna Niguel/ Mission Viejo and Oceanside due to falling debris in the San Clemente area. Updates to follow. — MetrolinkOC (@MetrolinkOC) April 27, 2023