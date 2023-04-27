Watch CBS News
Local News

Metrolink closes portions of its tracks due to falling debris as San Clemente land movement continues

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Orange County Casa Romantica landslide is on the move. Officials say 12 inches of new movement happened between 2 and 3 p.m.Thursday.

Metrolink reported Thursday afternoon that line tracks in the San Clemente area between Laguna Niguel/ Mission Viejo and Oceanside are closed due to falling debris. 

Movement at the Casa Romantica site was detected about a week ago in the bluff beneath the terrace area and drilling to assess the movement began Tuesday, April 25. 

This is a developing story.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 3:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.