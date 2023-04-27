Metrolink closes portions of its tracks due to falling debris as San Clemente land movement continues
The Orange County Casa Romantica landslide is on the move. Officials say 12 inches of new movement happened between 2 and 3 p.m.Thursday.
Metrolink reported Thursday afternoon that line tracks in the San Clemente area between Laguna Niguel/ Mission Viejo and Oceanside are closed due to falling debris.
Movement at the Casa Romantica site was detected about a week ago in the bluff beneath the terrace area and drilling to assess the movement began Tuesday, April 25.
This is a developing story.
