Metrolink to add 26 trains to its schedule on April 4

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

Metrolink will reinstate service on 24 of the most in-demand trains and add two new trains on April 4 as it restores service that was suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Metrolink will also add four Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains which can be used by all Metrolink ticketholders.

The added trains will reinstate service in the following areas:

-- 91/Perris Valley Line: Two added trains with midday service to Los Angeles and a reverse morning trip to Riverside County;

-- Antelope Valley Line: Six added trains and schedule updates offering increased flexibility for weekday travel;

-- Orange County Line: Two added trains offering more weekday morning service;

-- Riverside Line: Four added trains offering increased flexibility for weekday travel;

-- San Bernardino Line: Six added trains including later evening trains, plus new Sunday service; and

-- Ventura County Line: Six added Metrolink trains including weekday morning and evening trains, plus four Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains that are now available to all Metrolink ticket holders -- including on Saturday and Sundays.

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said he is "elated that we're able to restore our service close to pre-pandemic levels, so our riders can get to work, to friends and family and to fun -- more affordably and without the headaches of traffic and parking."

