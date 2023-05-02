Knife-wielding suspect shot by officer near East Hollywood Metro Red Line: LAPD

A knife-wielding man attacked at least two people at the Metro Red Line station in East Hollywood Tuesday morning before an LAPD Transit officer shot the suspect. The suspect was hospitalized in stable condition.

An officer-involved shooting was reported near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in the East Hollywood area at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A man reportedly got into an altercation with a woman at the Metro Red Line station at Beverly and Vermont. Another man then intervened.

As the suspect tried to get away, a third man got involved and was stabbed by the suspect, police said.

In the 300 block of North Vermanot, an LAPD Transit officer caught up with the suspect, who reportedly brandished a knife, and the officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect was wounded and was taken to a hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition. No officers were injured, police said.

There were three victims involved and police continue the investigation to determine a motive and if there was any relationship between the victims and the suspect.

Other potential victims are sought by police. Vermont Avenue was closed between Beverly and Oakwood during the investigation.