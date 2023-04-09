Metro stabbing suspect arrested; victim remains hospitalized

Police announced the arrest of a suspect connected to a stabbing that occurred at the Hollywood/Western Metro station on Thursday.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Los Angeles resident Alex Garcia. He was taken into custody on Saturday without incident after he was located in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street.

The arrest comes after Garcia allegedly assaulted an unknown individual on the MTA Red Line station platform, stabbing him in the stomach in the process.

"The officers' investigation revealed that the victim entered the MTA train and engaged in a verbal argument with the suspect who was already seated on the train," a statement from LAPD said. "The argument turned violent resulting in the suspect slashing the victim one time in the abdomen area, causing serious bodily injury."

The victim remains hospitalized but is said to be in stable condition.

Garcia has been booked for attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.