1 hospitalized after stabbing at Hollywood/Western Metro station

One person was hospitalized after a stabbing at the Hollywood/Western Metro station on Thursday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene just before 5 p.m. after receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon on the platform at the station.

While circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear, one person has been hospitalized with unknown injuries. Their condition was also not immediately known.

Thus far, police have not arrested anyone connected to the incident, but are searching for a Hispanic male who is possibly still armed with a knife.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.