Metro, OCTA offering free rides for New Year's Eve

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

In hopes of curbing the amount of drinking and driving on Southland freeways, both Los Angeles Metro and Orange County Transportation Agency are offering free rides until 2 a.m. Sunday morning, as the nation celebrates the New Year. 

Metro will not collected fares starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, for both bus and train rides. Additionally, they're adding extra trains to all stations to accommodate what they expect to be an influx of additional riders. 

Trains run every 20 minutes after 8 p.m. 

The longstanding tradition is designed to "give Angelenos more transportation options to reach holiday destinations safely while avoiding holiday gridlock, parking costs, and hassles."

OCTA is offering free rides from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., part of an equally lengthy tradition to provide "a safe and easy way to get to popular destinations around Orange County."

First published on December 31, 2022 / 4:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

