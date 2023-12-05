Metro improves light rail frequency and extends late night service as demand is up

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will increase train frequency and add later trains to some lines to meet rider demands.

The agency said it is responding to feedback from riders and over the last year and a half, they have hired more than a thousand new people to make the schedule changes happen, starting Dec.10.

"Rail ridership has grown by about 13% so far this fiscal year, so we are now offering 10-minute or better service on weekdays from 5 am-7 pm across our entire light rail system, and we are adding more trains to serve our late-night passengers," Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said.

A and E Lines

Weekday peak-hour trains (5 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.) will operate every eight minutes instead of the current 10 minutes.

Weekday midday and Saturday/ Sunday trains trains will operate every 10 minutes instead of 12 minutes.

Two additional trains will be added to the nightly schedule in each direction, extending service by an extra 40 minutes each night on both weekdays and weekends.

C and K Lines

weekday midday trains will operate every 10 minutes instead of 12 or 15 minutes.

Saturday/Sunday C Line service will also increase to every 10 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

K Line trains will operate every 20 minutes on Saturday and Sunday due to construction and testing work through May 2024 to connect the C and K Lines and the forthcoming LAX/Metro Transit Center Station, set to open in late 2024. K Line weekend frequency is planned to increase to 10 minutes as soon as these works are completed.

Bus Service

Metro is also making changes to several bus lines, including schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and added trips on some lines to provide more room on lines where ridership has increased. There are six weekday, 14 Saturday, and 24 Sunday Metro bus lines that have exceeded pre-COVID ridership levels as of September 2023. A small number of lines have route changes to more conveniently connect people to their destinations or other transit lines and to address the impacts of construction.

A complete list of the new timetables is available at metro.net/mybus.