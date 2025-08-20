LA Metro bus crashes into restaurant patio near Walt Disney Concert Hall

LA Metro bus crashes into patio near Walt Disney Concert Hall

LA Metro bus crashes into patio near Walt Disney Concert Hall

Authorities closed a downtown street next to the Walt Disney Concert Hall after a Los Angeles Metro bus crashed into a restaurant patio Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash happened at roughly 4:15 p.m. at 111 N. Grand Avenue. There were no pedestrians injured in the crash. However, paramedics took a 52-year-old woman who was on the bus to the hospital in a fair condition.

The crash caused a gas leak, which firefighters quickly fixed.