LA Metro bus crashes into restaurant patio near Walt Disney Concert Hall

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Authorities closed a downtown street next to the Walt Disney Concert Hall after a Los Angeles Metro bus crashed into a restaurant patio Wednesday afternoon. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash happened at roughly 4:15 p.m. at 111 N. Grand Avenue. There were no pedestrians injured in the crash. However, paramedics took a 52-year-old woman who was on the bus to the hospital in a fair condition.

The crash caused a gas leak, which firefighters quickly fixed. 

