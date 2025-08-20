LA Metro bus crashes into restaurant patio near Walt Disney Concert Hall
Authorities closed a downtown street next to the Walt Disney Concert Hall after a Los Angeles Metro bus crashed into a restaurant patio Wednesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash happened at roughly 4:15 p.m. at 111 N. Grand Avenue. There were no pedestrians injured in the crash. However, paramedics took a 52-year-old woman who was on the bus to the hospital in a fair condition.
The crash caused a gas leak, which firefighters quickly fixed.