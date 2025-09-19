Metro A Line extension in San Gabriel Valley opens with 4 new stops

Metro's new A Line extension to the San Gabriel Valley opened on Friday morning, providing connections throughout Los Angeles County.

The A Line extension features four new stations in Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne/Fairplex and Pomona North.

The $1.5 billion project adds over nine miles of light rail to the already existing 48.5-mile Metro A Line. The new extension makes the A Line the longest light rail line in the world, according to Metro.

The extension project is the ninth project to be completed as part of Metro's Twenty-Eight by '28 initiative, which aims to enhance the region's transit infrastructure in time for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Trains on the A Line between the stations will run every eight minutes during peak hours with service from 4 a.m. to midnight. All four of the new stations offer parking lots with EV chargers, bike parking and rideshare drop-off zones.

Metro said the extension will improve access to various locations across LA County, including 19 colleges and universities, including Cal Poly Pomona and University of La Verne, Pomona Fairplex (home to the LA County Fair and 2028 Olympic cricket), areas like Bonelli Regional Park and Raging Waters and historic museums and shopping districts.

Ways of connecting to the A Line stations:

Glendora A Line Station: Foothill Transit Line 284

San Dimas A Line Station: Foothill Transit Line 295, 492

Pomona North A Line Station: Foothill Transit Line 291, 492

Pomona North A Line Station: Metrolink San Bernardino Line

