Unlicensed 15-year-old driver hits motorcyclist during student walkout in Menifee

An unlicensed 15-year-old driver crashed into a motorcyclist on Friday morning in the midst of a school walkout against federal immigration operations across the country.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. near Briggs Road and Highway 74, when officers were called for reports of a crash involving an off-road motorcycle and a vehicle. The rider, an 18-year-old man from Menifee, reported a minor complaint of pain but denied medical transport to the hospital, police said.

Officers found the unlicensed driver, who was behind the wheel of a Nissan passenger vehicle, a short distance away. They were uninjured in the incident, as were the passengers inside the car.

"At the time the collision was reported, Heritage High School students were engaged in a First Amendment activity," said a news release from Menifee police. "Approximately 200 students walked out of class and began walking northbound on Briggs Road. During this time, the 15-year-old driver, with the passengers in the Nissan, attempted to make a U-turn to locate parking and join the walkout."

While making the U-turn, police say the driver struck the motorcyclist. They then drove a short distance and parked in a nearby parking lot to wait for the police.

"Preliminary findings indicate the juvenile was operating the vehicle without a valid driver's license, the motorcycle rider was not associated with the walkout, and the collision was unintentional," the release said.

Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident. They said that they were aware of the planned walkout and that they were working with school district officials to ensure students' safety when the crash happened.

"Witnesses were interviewed at the scene, and the video was provided to traffic investigators as part of the ongoing investigation," the release said.

As they continue to look into the matter, police ask anyone who may know more to contact them at (951) 723-1566.