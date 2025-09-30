New allegations made against former Menifee police officer already accused of sexual assault while on duty

New allegations made against Menifee police officer already accused of sexual assault while on duty

A former Menifee Police Department officer charged with sexual assault now faces new allegations, prosecutors unveiled during an arraignment hearing on Monday.

Juan Jose Pesina, 32, of Murrieta, was arrested in August following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Their probe began in July after MPD officials became aware of the allegations, which were said to have occurred while Pesina was on duty.

Juan Pensina being sworn in as a Menifee Police Department officer in 2022. Menifee Police Department

"During the course of our investigation, additional victims were identified in incidents that had occurred in Riverside County between 2023 and 2024," said a news release from RSO at the time of Pesina's arrest. "Investigators determined that Pesina encountered these victims while on duty and off duty."

While appearing for an arraignment hearing on Monday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed additional charges due to new findings that investigators made.

He was originally charged with forcible rape, felony sexual battery, attempted forcible sodomy, first-degree burglary, forced oral copulation, attempted forced oral copulation and two counts of assault with intent to commit rape, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of perpetrating sexual offenses during a burglary.

Prosecutors' amended complaint contained four more sexual battery counts, two counts of extortion and one count of acceptance of a bribe.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled for a felony settlement conference in December. He remains behind bars without the possibility of bail. If convicted as charged, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Pesina was placed on unpaid administrative leave from MPD upon his arrest on August 12.