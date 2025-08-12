Riverside County police officer arrested on sexual assault allegations; investigators seeking more victims

A Menifee Police Department officer was arrested on Tuesday on sexual assault allegations and investigators are seeking additional potential victims.

Officer Juan Pensina was taken into custody at around 12:45 p.m. after it was determined that there was sufficient evidence for his arrest, according to a news release from the department.

Pensina was placed on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation, which began several weeks ago when MPD officials were made aware of the sexual assault allegations on July 24.

Juan Pensina being sworn in as a Menifee Police Department officer in 2022. Menifee Police Department

"Due to the nature and serious of these allegations, we immediately contacted the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit, requesting their assistance in conducting an impartial and independent investigation," said Menifee Police Chief Chris Karrer in a video statement.

Pensina was booked on felony charges for allegations of sexual assault under color of authority, according to Karrer.

"We believed and continue to believe that transparency is essential in matters of this gravity," Karrer said. "We are deeply disappointed in this individual's actions. They do not reflect the values, integrity or professionalism of the Menifee Police Department, its leadership or the officers who serve this community with honor every day."

Anyone who knows more or who feels they are also a victim is asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 955-1701. Callers are asked to reference case number MB25-205-0002.