Menifee mayor summoned for six-month military deployment to U.S. Air Force

Menifee Mayor Ricky Estrada was summoned for a six-month military deployment starting in October, he said on Monday.

Estrada, a reservist in the U.S. Air Force, will be temporarily replaced by Councilman Bob Karwin while he's overseas.

"I love Menifee and America, and that is why I have dedicated my life to public service as a mayor, teacher and reservist, as I believe God has put us on this Earth to show love for one another," Estrada said in a post on Instagram. "It is important that I inform you that I have been called to serve our country abroad."

Ricky Estrada, the Mayor of Menifee. City of Menifee

Estrada did not say exactly where his deployment was expected to be, but said that he would continue to communicate with city leaders to stay update on local happenings.

"Upon my return in six months, I look forward to continuing all the great momentum our city has accomplished," he said.

Councilman Karwin, who represents Menifee's District 1 shared a statement of support for Estrada.

"The Menifee City Council stands united in our support for Mayor Estrada and his service to our country," he said. "Our city has a strong track record of supporting our military service members and we wish the mayor a safe and successful deployment."

Estrada was elected as Mayor of Menifee in November 2024.