Menifee police searching for hit-and-run driver that killed 59-year-old man in December 2025

Menifee police are seeking help from the public in locating a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 59-year-old man in December 2025.

It happened back on Dec. 30, 2025, at around 7 p.m., when officers were called to Eller Way for reports of a man who was lying in the roadway, according to a news release from the Menifee Police Department. The caller expressed concern that the man was at risk of being struck by another car, police said.

The man, who has since been identified as Douglas Calvin Andrews, was found in the road by reporting officers.

"Based on statements from individuals on scene, including Andrews' associates, it was reported that he had been consuming alcohol," the release said. "Andrews did not report to be suffering from any injuries and indicated he wanted to go to bed. Those present agreed to transport him to his nearby residence."

Days later, on Jan. 1, 2026, officers were called to an unattended death at a home in the 28000 block of Blue Diamond Lane at around 12:30 p.m., where Andrews was found dead.

"An autopsy was deemed necessary and conducted in coordination with the Menifee Police Department Investigations Division," police said.

In April, when officers received the results of the autopsy, they found that Andrews had "severe bruising" to his torso and "injuries consistent with internal trauma from being struck by a motor vehicle."

"At this time, Investigators believe Andrews was the victim of a hit and run traffic collision before officers made contact with him on December 30, 2025," the release said. "This investigation is ongoing."

Police asked anyone who knows more to contact Menifee PD detective Kaub at 951-723-1656.