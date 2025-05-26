Where to celebrate Memorial Day across Southern California

Monday on Memorial Day, the nation honors, mourns and remembers those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Communities in Southern California have opportunities to commemorate the holiday, with parades, a motorcycle ride, and various cemetery ceremonies.

Here's a rundown of some of Monday's Memorial Day events:

San Pedro, L.A. Fleet Week

LA Fleet Week closes out its four-day celebration with a Memorial Day Observance on Monday evening. The ceremony, which will include the presentation of colors and a keynote speaker, among other things, will take place at 5:15 p.m. in front of the USS Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd.

Redondo Beach, Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park

Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach Elks Lodge No. 1378 and the Veterans Memorial Task Force present a Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, from 1 to 2 p.m. The event will include commentary and music to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in carrying out their duties. Music will be provided by soldiers of the 40th Infantry Division Band, California National Guard, Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, CA

A Walk to Remember, Santa Monica

The "Walk to Remember" is a reflective journey from Santa Monica Pier to the Los Angeles National Cemetery taking place from 7 to 10 a.m. The walk is followed by a ceremony honoring veterans, with family-friendly activities at the cemetery.

Los Angeles National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

Beginning at 10 a.m., the Los Angeles National Cemetery annual holiday event includes speeches and patriotic music, with flags at each gravesite. 950 S. Sepulveda Boulevard.

Fiesta Days at La Cañada Flintridge Memorial Park

The weekend-long park celebration continues Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial Day services begin at 8:30 a.m., and a parade takes place at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd.

"West Coast Thunder" Riverside motorcycle ride

The celebrated motorcycle ride through Riverside honors members of the U.S. Armed Services. It kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Riverside Harley-Davidson dealership at 7688 Indiana Avenue., and continues through parts of the city, including Riverside National Cemetery. The ride concludes with a concert at Riverside Municipal Auditorium downtown. Country artist LANCO will be performing at the venue.

Highland Park

A Memorial Day ceremony takes place from 10-11 a.m. at the Veterans Square Memorial, at Figueroa and York.

Paramount, Veterans Memorial Plaza in the Civic Center

A Memorial Day ceremony takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Plaza in the Civic Center where a statue honoring fallen veterans was recently vandalized. The ceremony includes include a roll call of deceased veterans, recognition of veterans in attendance, the playing of "Taps" and a wreath laying. Refreshments will be available at the Paramount Elks Club following the ceremony.

Alhambra, Alhambra Park Veterans Memorial

Alhambra and American Legion Post 139 will host a ceremony at the Alhambra Park Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Monday, preceded by live music and a continental breakfast at 10 a.m.

Pasadena, Memorial Park

The Pasadena Memorial Day commemoration takes place at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park, 85 E. Holly St. The ceremony will include the reading of 320 names of the men and women from Pasadena who lost their lives in battle.

Whittier, City Hall

The city of Whittier will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 13230 Penn St. Rose Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at its SkyRose Chapel Courtyard at 3888 Workman Mill Road.

The program will include the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Band, a flyover and keynote from WWII veteran and centenarian Joseph Sciarra.

Simi Valley Memorial Day mass

Catholic Cemeteries & Mortuaries of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles will celebrate Memorial Day Masses at its 11 locations in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside over the outdoor Memorial Day Mass at Assumption Cemetery in Simi Valley, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military,1380 Fitzgerald Road.



