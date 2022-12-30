Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot nears $685 million to close out 2022

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 30 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 30 AM Edition) 02:18

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, giving lottery players a chance to ring in the New Year with an even larger bonus in their bank account.

California Lottery officials said the jackpot has jumped approximately $45 million in value due to increased ticket sales since the Tuesday night drawing produced no winners.

There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million allowing the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.

If you want a chance to win, make sure you buy your tickets before 7:45 p.m. The winning numbers will be posted to the California Lottery website Friday at 8 p.m. 

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 11:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.