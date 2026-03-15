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Riverside County detectives investigating deadly shooting involving mother and son

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Riverside County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting involving a father and son in the Mead Valley area late Saturday night. 

It was reported at around 9:50 p.m. in the 20900 block of Verta Street, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the area after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon. 

"Upon arrival, responding deputies located 56-year-old Guadalupe Laborin ... suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," the release said. 

Laborin was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Deputies also found Laborin's son, 26-year-old Julio Garcia, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. 

"During the investigation, Laborin was identified as the victim and Garcia was identified as the suspect," the release said. "This case is active and ongoing. No additional suspects are believed to be involved, and no further information will be released at this time."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO's Central Homicide Unit Investigator Cook at (951) 217-8847 or the Perris Sheriff's Station Investigator Garcia-Flores at (951) 210-1000.

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