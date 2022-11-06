Mayoral candidates make flurry of appearances with just days left until elections

With just three days left until the General Elections, when Los Angeles voters will decide on the city's newest Mayor, candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso continued their flurry of public appearances.

The latest numbers show the race is neck-and-neck, with Caruso making a drastic 15-point jump to match Bass in the polls. Experts believe that means the final vote come Tuesday could be much closer than anticipated.

Both could be seen out and about on Saturday, meeting with prospective voters and pushing their message across to the public.

Caruso toured through Historic Filipinotown in his tour bus, stopping to chat with a group rallying for his victory. While at the event, he spoke to what a life in politics means to him.

"Tom Bradley was very clear when he first appointed me when I was 26 years old," he said. "As a commissioner he sat me down and he said, 'You wake up everyday and you serve the public. Period,' And I've never forgotten that, and that's the culture I'm gonna bring to the Mayor's Office."

He then headed to Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, where he has a large following due to his focus on Latino voters.

"Career politicians, we know that they've had their place and time in history, but today, Caruso is on the right side of history. He's not a career politician," said one woman in attendance at the Boyle Heights rally.

Bass traveled on her own double-decker tour bus, making a stop in South Los Angeles, where she urged people to make sure they vote.

"My message is: For Angelenos to go out and vote. We have 72 more hours," she said. "12 percent of LA has voted, we need a lot more people to go to the polls. I'm convinced if the people turn out we will get across the finish line and we will win."

Should she win, Bass would become the first elected female Mayor of Los Angeles.

Supporters credit her familiarity with the public and true understanding of their issues as a key reason they're voting for her.

"She's been doing community organizing, door-knocking, fighting for the empowerment of our community for many, many decades," said Celia Ward-Wallace, one of the many on hand in South LA.

"It's like your sisters running for office," said Joe Ward-Wallace, another supporter. "She's from here, and that's important to us."