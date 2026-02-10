Mayor Karen Bass signs executive directive prohibiting the use of city property by federal immigration agents

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive prohibiting the use of any city-owned or controlled property by federal immigration agents.

On Tuesday morning, Bass said she was signing the directive to "protect Los Angeles" from the federal government. She said the directive was crafted with the help of community organizations and immigrant rights leaders.

"Let me make myself clear, this is not normal, and it will never be normal. It is the opposite of what a federal government is supposed to do," Bass said. "What we have seen in all of our districts is ICE go and attempt to stage at various properties, public or private."

CBS LA has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment and is waiting for a response.

The directive also instructs the Los Angeles Police Department to preserve all evidence related to immigration enforcement operations so it can be reported. It directs the city planning department to prepare an ordinance to impose fees on property owners who give site control to federal agents.

"Let me be clear, we will never allow our city to be divided," Bass said. "We will never allow ICE to continue doing what it's doing in terms of attempting to stage in different areas."

Bass previously signed an executive directive, which she said will protect immigrant communities, calling on city departments to develop preparedness plans for federal immigration activity on city property and for departments to have a designated "immigration affairs liaison."

Since the start of the immigration raids in LA last summer, Bass has been outspoken in her disapproval of the Trump administration's tactics, including agents wearing masks and not identifying themselves. Bass has also highlighted the financial setbacks local businesses have faced due to the raids, claiming they have instilled fear in residents across the city.