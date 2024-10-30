Massive ferris wheel to highlight waterfront entertainment complex in San Pedro

The next phase of the massive West Harbor Park entertainment complex, which will renovate the San Pedro waterfront, was announced, along with the installation of a massive ferris wheel that will rival the one on the Santa Monica Pier.

Developers say that the complex, which will have shopping, dining and an amusement park will also feature the West Harbor Wheel, an observation wheel standing between 100 and 150 feet tall. Riders will be treated to panoramic views of the surrounding area, including the Pacific Ocean, the Vincent Thomas Bridge, the Battleship USS Iowa and other ships sailing in the ocean.

An artist's rendering of the West Harbor project, an entertainment complex slated to renovate the San Pedro coast in coming years. West Harbor Project

"The West Harbor Wheel and park will become an iconic feature of the West Harbor project, which aims to enhance the Los Angeles waterfront experience with exceptional shopping, dining and recreational activities," said a statement from Todd Schneider, the CEO of SkyView Partners, the St. Louis-based amusement park operator. "We couldn't be more excited to bring this level of family-fun, grandkids-to-grandparents excitement to San Pedro and the Los Angeles area."

On top of the ferris wheel, the park will have a seaside carousel and several other rides and attractions for visitors.

Developers also announced the addition of more than 125,000 square-feet of new tenants, which included a King of Padel pickleball club, a new location for the famous San Pedro Fish Market and other tenants like Miller Butler pizza and Coffee with Creme and Sugar.

Other previously announced tenants at the complex include the membership-only dog park Bark Social, Harbor Breeze Cruises, Wheel Fun Rental and Catalina Tea Bar.

An artist's rendering of the carousel that will also be a part of the West Harbor project once completed. West Harbor Project

The announcement comes following the completion of Building A, which is a major milestone in Phase 1 of the project. Construction of Building B is already underway and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Developers expect that West Harbor can begin opening in phases last next year.