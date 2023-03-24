Massive beach restoration project for Orange County coastline approved

The Federal Government has agreed to a major beach restoration project in Orange County to restore almost 2 million cubic feet of sand lost to storm erosion over the past several years.

The sand will be dredged from the sea and added to replenish the coastline from Seal Beach to Bolsa Chica to Huntington Beach and as far as the Newport Beach Pier.

"We're experiencing a large amount of receding of sand into the ocean," said Kevin Pearsall, State Parks Superintendent.

The project will help protect property and roads from flooding. Seal Beach saw flooding in January.

"It's nerve wracking that they have to do that, but time erodes everything," said Colleen Walsh, a Bolsa Chica resident.

The restoration work will be carried out by the US Army Corps of Engineers, who will work with local experts to ensure that the sand is distributed evenly along the coastline.

The beach restoration project will be funded by federal and local government money and is expected to begin in the coming weeks. It is expected to take several months to complete.