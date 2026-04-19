Mason Miller closes combined 2-hitter to extend his scoreless streak as Padres edge Angels 2-1

Xander Bogaerts and Bryce Johnson delivered two-out RBIs as the San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday.

Bogaerts broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Johnson added a two-out RBI single in the seventh as San Diego took two of three games in the series. Johnson finished with two of San Diego's five hits for his multihit game of the season.

Michael King (3-1) allowed one hit over five scoreless innings, striking out six and walking four while working through traffic. He combined with Ron Marinaccio, Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez and Mason Miller to hold Los Angeles to two hits.

Miller struck out two in a perfect ninth for his eighth save. He is one inning shy of the longest scoreless streak in Padres history, set by Cla Meredith with 33 2/3 innings in 2006.

Los Angeles mounted a late threat but couldn't tie it. Oswald Peraza doubled in the seventh and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Neto. But the Angels went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and struck out 11 times.

Walbert Ureña (0-2) made his first career start for the Angels, striking out eight and allowing two runs over six-plus innings. He became the fourth pitcher in franchise history to record at least eight strikeouts in his debut.

Up next

Padres: RHP Randy Vásquez (1-0, 2.49 ERA) pitches Tuesday against Colorado.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-1, 3.57 ERA) starts Monday versus Toronto.