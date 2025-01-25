Mason McTavish has 2nd straight 2-goal game as Ducks snap Predators' 5-game winning streak, 5-2

Mason McTavish had two goals for the second straight game, Jansen Harkins and Trevor Zegras scored 62 seconds apart in the second period and the Anaheim Ducks beat Nashville 5-2 Saturday night to snap the Predators' five-game winning streak.

McTavish has scored five of his 11 goals this season in the last three games. He missed out on his first career hat trick when his shot at the Predators empty net in the final seconds was wide right.

Zegras, who also had an assist, has three points in three games (one goal, two assists) after missing 22 games following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Pavel Mintyukov also scored for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal was in net for the final two periods and stopped 31 shots. John Gibson suffered an upper-body injury and came out after making nine saves and allowing one goal in the first period.

Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly scored while Filip Forsberg had two assists for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 30 saves.

Takeaways

Predators: Forsberg extended his point streak to 10 games and joined Jonathan Marchessault as the second Nashville player with runs of that length this season. They are just the second pair of teammates in franchise history to post double-digit streaks in the same season behind Roman Josi (13 games) and Matt Duchene (10) in 2021-22.

Ducks: Reached the 20-win mark in their 49th game, six games quicker than last season.

Key moment

Harkins gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead 10:46 into the second period on a rebound. Zegras then made it a two-goal lead at 11:48 with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.

Key stat

McTavish has 49 career goals and passed Zegras for second-most in Anaheim history by a player age 21 or younger. Paul Kariya (68) leads.

Up next

Predators host Vancouver on Wednesday, while the Ducks are at Seattle on Tuesday.