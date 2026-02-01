Death investigation underway after woman's body found in Marina del Rey harbor

A death investigation is underway in Marina del Rey after a woman's body was found floating in the water on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the harbor at around 2:30 p.m. after the body was found about a half mile from the north entrance, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies told CBS LA.

As their preliminary investigation got underway, detectives did not have immediate details available on the circumstances leading up to the woman's death.

The Sheriff's Information Bureau said that homicide detectives were not notified of the death investigation as of Saturday night.

No further information was provided.