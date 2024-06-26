Marilyn Monroe's Los Angeles house could avoid being demolished with city council vote

The the final home of Marilyn Monroe could avoid being demolished by property owners looking to tear it down — depending on a Los Angeles City Council vote Wednesday.

Brinah Milstein, real estate heiress to a billionaire fortune, and her TV producer husband Roy Bank purchased the Spanish hacienda-style residence located at 12305 West 5th Helena Drive last July for $8.35 million. They own the property next door and were looking to expand so they obtained a city permit to demolish the house, which was initially granted but later revoked.

On Wednesday, the city council will decide the fate of the home and vote on whether to designate it a historical cultural monument, which would prevent its demolition. The couple sued the city of L.A. last month so they could go through with the tear-down.

Monroe was found dead of a drug overdose in 1962 at the home. It is the first and only residence she ever owned independently, according to the New York Times.

The 1920s-era Brentwood home was once owned by Marilyn Monroe THEMLS

The council was previously scheduled to take up the matter on June 12 but the vote was delayed. Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents L.A.'s 11th District — where the property is located — requested the decision be postponed so ongoing discussions with Milstein and Bank could continue.

The lawsuit filed by the couple May 6 sought a court order that would block the monument designation, alleging the couple would suffer irreparable harm if it was granted and they were stopped from demolishing the home.

In the court filings, Milstein and Bank accused the city of "illegal and unconstitutional conduct," describing the Brentwood home as "the house where Marilyn Monroe occasionally lived for a mere six months before she tragically committed suicide 61 years ago."

On June 6, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant sided with the city with a tentative ruling in which he called the motion by Milstein and Bank an "ill-disguised motion to win so that they can demolish the home and eliminate the historic cultural monument issue." Chalfant said the property owners would not suffer irreparable harm since the council will address the matter.

Marilyn Monroe (1926 - 1962) arriving at the premiere of the film 'There's No Business like Show Business' in 1954. M. Garrett / Getty Images

Historians and fans have said the residence along West 5th Helena Drive is a crucial, beloved piece of Hollywood history. Los Angeles Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting historical landmarks, has called on concerned citizens to attend Wednesday's meeting to advocate for designating it an official historical cultural landmark in L.A.

The group said Monroe's final home was identified as being potentially historic by the City's SurveyLA program in 2013 but is "currently unprotected."

"Hollywood's iconic 'blonde bombshell' Marilyn Monroe left us way too soon, and now her house where she lived — and died in 1962 — may also be lost if we don't act quickly," Los Angeles Conservancy said in a description of the house.

The residence has been making its way through the process of being designated a monument, with approval granted by the Cultural Heritage Commission and the city council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

The lawsuit previously filed by Milstein and Bank allege the home does not qualify for such a designation.

"All of these backroom machinations were in the name of preserving a house which in no way meets any of the criteria for an `Historic Cultural Monument," the court filings state. "That much is bolstered by the fact, among others, that for 60 years through 14 owners and numerous remodels and building permits issued by the city, the city has taken no action regarding the now- alleged `historic' or `cultural' status of the house."

Just months before her death, Monroe told a reporter with Life magazine she loved how private the home was, refusing to allow the publication's photographer to take photos, according to Vanity Fair.

"I don't want everybody to see exactly where I live, what my sofa or my fireplace looks like. Do you know the book Everyman? Well, I want to stay just in the fantasy of Everyman," she told the magazine.