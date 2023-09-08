Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home temporarily saved from demolition

The Los Angeles City Council temporarily halted the demolition of Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home, much to the relief of fans and historians.

"Each detail of the home, from the wooden-beamed ceilings to the tiles she hand-picked from her journeys around the world," said Councilmember Traci Park. "The home reflects her personal character."

Park introduced the motion to temporarily save the home during Friday's council meeting. It will now undergo the process to be declared as a historical landmark.

"The overwhelming sentiment here is clear this home must be preserved as a crucial piece of Hollywood and the City of Los Angeles' history, culture and legacy."

The Marilyn Monroe fandom community was devastated by the news that the home, where some of her personal touches remain, was about to be torn down.

Scott Fortner of The Marilyn Monroe Collection is a lifelong fan, enthusiast, collector and is considered an authority on the star. He said the Brentwood home represented a new beginning for her after her divorce from Arthur Miller. She purchased the property in 1962 for just over $77,000.

The 1920s-era Brentwood home was once owned by Marilyn Monroe

"This home is the equivalent of Graceland. It's that place where people go to remember Marilyn and just consider the fact that this was where she was happy and really wanted to start something new -- a new chapter in her life and just to memorialize the fact that that is where she passed away in 1962," said Fortner.

The actress died of an overdose at the home at age 36.

There have been several owners since 1962, and the property was recently purchased in 2017 for just over $7 million. The Los Angeles Times reported it sold to Glory of the Snow Trust for $8.35 million earlier this year.

Fortner said it has undergone a couple of remodels and renovations but many of the aspects are still in place from the time that Marilyn lived there, including front step tiles that read "Cursum Perficio," Latin for "My journey ends here."

Other tiles Marilyn selected and had installed as part of the remodel she was overseeing, as well as the grates on the windows she had installed are still part of the home.

Another famous name is tied to the home, Anna Nicole Smith rented the home for a period of time when she was just starting to make it big in Hollywood.