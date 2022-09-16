Watch CBS News
Man's body found on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man's body was found Thursday night on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach.

The grim discovery was made at about 5:50 p.m. along the beach adjacent to the Surfside Colony, near 89 B Row. 

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, which was described only as an adult male. It's not known if the man was possibly the victim of foul play, or if the death was an accident.

The identity of the man is being confirmed by the Orange County Coroner's Office, and his name will be withheld until his family can be notified.

Anyone with information can contact Seal Beach police Detective Sgt. Chris Hendrix at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1112, or via email at chendrix@sealbeachca.gov.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 10:10 AM

