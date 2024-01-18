Manhunt underway for suspected vehicle arsonist in South Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for a suspect who is accused of setting multiple vehicles on fire in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of multiple car fires in the area of South McKinley Ave and E 41st Place around 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene they found at least three cars that were set on fire within a block of each other.

The three vehicles damaged were a Toyota SUV, Ford Mustang and a white van.

Authorities said it appears that at least one of these victims were targeted, but they are unsure the reason why. One of the car owners also told investigators that their tires were slashed.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities look for the suspect and the motive.