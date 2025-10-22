Watch CBS News
Woman rescued from 8-foot manhole in Harbor Gateway, fire officials say

By Chelsea Hylton
A 40-year-old woman was rescued from a manhole in Harbor Gateway after she fell into it on Wednesday night, fire officials say.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said around 3 a.m., a woman fell through an 8-foot manhole into a drainage. Crews had to perform a technical rescue to get the woman out of the confined space.

The woman was rescued using a rope system with a high point over the hole.

Fire officials said the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported from the incident.

It is unclear exactly how the woman fell into the hole. 

