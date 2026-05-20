Manhattan Beach therapist allegedly recorded young girls in public restroom, FBI says

The FBI said it's looking for more information from the public after the arrest of a Manhattan Beach therapist accused of producing child pornography.

In a post to social media, the FBI's Los Angeles Division said a federal grand jury has indicted 30-year-old Joseph Toews on accusations that he secretly recorded young girls in a public restroom within a workplace.

The victims are believed to be between the ages of 8 and 12.

The FBI also alleged that Toews purchased "graphic child pornography" on dark websites on more than one occasion.

Toews is currently in federal custody.

The FBI is asking for insight from people who believe they're aware of Toew's alleged behavior or if they have information regarding a possible victim. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 310 477-6565 or online at tips.fbi.gov.