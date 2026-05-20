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Manhattan Beach therapist allegedly recorded young girls in public restroom, FBI says

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The FBI said it's looking for more information from the public after the arrest of a Manhattan Beach therapist accused of producing child pornography.

In a post to social media, the FBI's Los Angeles Division said a federal grand jury has indicted 30-year-old Joseph Toews on accusations that he secretly recorded young girls in a public restroom within a workplace.

The victims are believed to be between the ages of 8 and 12.

The FBI also alleged that Toews purchased "graphic child pornography" on dark websites on more than one occasion.

Toews is currently in federal custody.

The FBI is asking for insight from people who believe they're aware of Toew's alleged behavior or if they have information regarding a possible victim. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 310 477-6565 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

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