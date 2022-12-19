Mandatory no burn order issued for much of Southland due to high levels of air pollution

Mandatory no burn order issued for much of Southland

Much of the Southland was placed under a mandatory no burn order on Sunday due to unusually high levels of air pollution sitting over the region.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued the order to prohibit both indoor and outdoor wood burning, lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday evening. The rule also prohibits the use of manufactured fire logs, like those made from wax and paper.

Affected areas include the South Coast Air Basin, as well as non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. All of Orange County as also prohibited.

However, the no burn order does not apply to communities above 3,000 feet elevation, the Coachella Valley or high desert regions. Additionally, homes solely relying on wood as a source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service were exempt.

Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, according to SCAQMD.