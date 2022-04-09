Man who saved Scooby from raging LA River describes harrowing feat

ONLY ON: Man who saved dog from raging river describes his experience

After hearing the subtle hum of the rescue helicopters circling overhead, Dustin Leming and his mother ran out of their Sherman Oaks home to see a stranger's dog struggling to keep his head above the water.

"I said 'Look, mom, that dog's in the river," he said. "I'm going in the river. I'm going to save that dog."

Leming, who dreamed of being a veterinarian before becoming an ironworker, dropped 14 feet down into the Los Angeles River, wrestling against a raging current and risking his own life to rescue the dog named Scooby, much to the dismay of his mother.

"I just hung off the side of the wall and jumped in," he said. "You know, I just let myself drop."

Before Leming had jumped into the river, he had to run over a mile after the current swept Scooby far downstream.

"I think it was about a mile and half down where I finally caught up to him," he said.

Leming waded through waist-high water to reach Scooby, but as he tried to relax the terrified dog, the German Shepard bit into his arms.

"Oh, that dog was scared," said Leming.

With an injured arm and the incredibly strong current, Leming struggled to hold on to Scooby. The German Shepard slipped through his grasp and the current carried him away.

"I was like 'Oh man, if that dog dies, I'm gonna be so sad," said Leming.

Luckily, Scooby survived, floating down the river to a shallow spot where rescue crews were able to retrieve him. After his heroic effort, crews were also able to rescue Leming, who said that he would have done anything to save Scooby.

"He was just kind of floating down the river," he said. "It just seemed like nobody was helping out. Everybody got their phones out and wanted to take videos but not take action. I just wanted to help him out."

Scooby was eventually reunited with his owner, who was grateful for the support that many like Leming provided.

"Thank you so much, for all the love out there and support," said Angela.