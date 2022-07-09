Watch CBS News
Man who barricaded himself in Compton captured

By CBSLA Staff

An eight-hour standoff with deputies and a man who barricaded himself in Compton ended Saturday when he was captured. 

SWAT units from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to assist deputies from the Compton Sheriff's Station after the suspect barricaded himself at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Willowbrook Avenue, said Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The suspect was taken into custody around 5:15 a.m. Saturday 

The surrounding homes were temporarily evacuated for the safety of the residents and after the suspect's arrest. 

The circumstances surrounding the standoff were not immediately available. 

