Man wanted for murder of fiancé in Riverside County arrested in Texas

A fugitive wanted for the 2019 murder of a Riverside County woman he was engaged to marry has been arrested in Texas, authorities said.

(credit: Riverside County District Attorney's Office)

Eduardo Avalos Escoto, 38, was arrested Friday outside a gas station in Colorado City, Texas. He is being held at Mitchell County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Riverside County.

Escoto was charged with murder of 42-year-old Brandie Frazier, whose body was found in her home on Palm Road in Woodcrest on Sept. 1, 2019. According to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Escoto and Frazier knew each other for more than a year and became engaged just before she was murdered.

(credit: Riverside County District Attorney's Office)

Investigators believed Escoto may fled to Mexico, so they worked with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force's Fugitive Apprehension Unit Team 6 and Mexican law enforcement authorities to find him. In June, the task force received information that Escoto was possibly back on American soil, in Washington state. Investigators ultimately tracked him to Texas.