Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabs and kills his brother in Burbank, police say

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

Man stabs and kills his brother in Burbank, police say
Man stabs and kills his brother in Burbank, police say 01:27

A man stabbed and killed his brother at a home in Burbank on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers received a call just after 5 a.m., and upon responding to the neighborhood near the 1200 block of North Cordova Street, discovered the two brothers had gotten into some sort of altercation, according to the Burbank Police Department.

The brother who was stabbed was rushed away from the scene by paramedics but died on the way to the hospital, police said.

It's not clear if anyone has been taken into custody. 

No other information about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing have been released by police.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.