Man stabs and kills his brother in Burbank, police say

A man stabbed and killed his brother at a home in Burbank on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers received a call just after 5 a.m., and upon responding to the neighborhood near the 1200 block of North Cordova Street, discovered the two brothers had gotten into some sort of altercation, according to the Burbank Police Department.

The brother who was stabbed was rushed away from the scene by paramedics but died on the way to the hospital, police said.

It's not clear if anyone has been taken into custody.

No other information about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing have been released by police.