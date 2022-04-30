Man shot to death in Chesterfield Square community of LA

A man, about 40 years old, was fatally wounded in the Chesterfield Square community of Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.

A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at the victim at about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of 66th Street and Normandie Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A motive for the shooting has not been established and there was no other immediate information.