Man shot to death at Lancaster bar, another critically wounded

A man was shot dead early Sunday morning and another was critically wounded after a gunman opened fire after a fight broke out.

The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. at the Xalisco Bar and Grill on the 42525 block of 10th Street West in Lancaster, according to City News Service.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and when they arrived they pronounced one of the victims deceased.

The other was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

It's unclear at this moment what started the fight in the first place and who was the gunman that opened fire.

Sheriffs deputies have not released any information on the suspect.